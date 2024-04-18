Minnesota GOP wants $120 to shore up EMS programs

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota House Republicans are calling for full funding of emergency medical services.

The GOP says, collectively, there is a $120 shortfall and the DFL has only put $16 million towards the issue in their supplemental budget.

“Retention, recruitment, and reimbursement. Those are the challenges we are having. We can easily get this money by just defunding the Northern Lights Express,” said Rep. Jeff Backer (R-Browns Valley). “No one is asking for a train to go from Minneapolis to Duluth.”

During the 2023 legislative session, lawmakers approved $195 million in funding for the Northern Lights Express.

But the project would only forward if the federal government pays 80% of the project’s total cost.