(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Energy Resources are searching for a new safe digging “ambassa-dog” to remind you to call 811 before you dig.

Minnesota Energy Resources customers can submit photos of their dog digging or in their favorite place to dig.

After the energy company whittles down the options, MES customers will then choose this year’s winner.

You have until April 8 at 11:59 to submit your photos HERE.