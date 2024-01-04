Minnesota DPS launches pilot project to test possible drug impaired drivers

(ABC 6 News) – Starting in January, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety will pilot two new tools to test possible drug impairment of drivers.

On Jan. 5, 2024, drug recognition evaluators from law enforcement agencies across the state will begin training with an “oral fluid roadside testing instrument.”

According to DPS, the SoToxa Oral Fluid Mobile Analyzer can detect the presence of cannabis and other drugs within a tested driver.

The second testing tool is the Drägar-brand “Drugtest 5000.”

According to Drägar, the manufacturing company of Drugtest 5000, the testing machine would provide an in-depth saliva test result.

The machine can also test drugs on surfaces while on the scene.

Training for the Drugtest 5000 would take place at a later date.

According to DPS, the newer testing kits would offer similar detection as breath tests used for drunk driving testing.

DPS aims to gain legislative approval by 2025 for oral fluid testing in the field.

As of now, the pilot project would remain voluntary for drivers. During the pilot period, test results would not be admissible in court and cannot be used to establish probable cause for arrests, according to DPS.

The pilot stage will provide law enforcement offers to gather test date to gauge the effectiveness of the instruments.