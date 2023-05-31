Minnesota BCA investigating stabbing, police pursuit in Mankato

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating an incident from Tuesday after Mankato police struck another vehicle during a pursuit.

The DPS said at approximately 1:30 p.m., the Mankato Department of Public Safety received a report of a man driving erratically in west Mankato. Officers responded and started to pursue the vehicle but ended the pursuit at that time. The driver of the fleeing vehicle continued to drive erratically so officers restarted the pursuit.

At one point, the driver turned down a dead-end road and an officer used his squad car to hit the fleeing vehicle, causing a crash and stopping the driver. The driver had minor injuries and is hospitalized. The officer also sustained minor injuries and has been treated and released from a local hospital.

A woman who was a passenger in the fleeing vehicle was found stabbed multiple times. She suffered life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition. A knife was located at the scene where the vehicle crashed.

The Mankato Police Department asked the BCA to investigate this incident. BCA agents are also investigating the stabbing in connection to this incident.

The investigation is still in the very early stages. The officer involved was wearing a body camera and the squad car camera was active, both of which captured portions of the incident.

More information will be released pending further investigation.​