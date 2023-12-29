Minnesota and Iowa in top ten for most live animal crashes

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – A new study showing that Minnesota and Iowa are in the top ten when it comes to fatal car accidents involving animals.

The study shows that 8-percent of fatal crashes in both states involve animals, the sixth most in the entire country.

Montana has the highest percentage at 23%.

When you’re on the road, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety says you should be cautious when driving around 6 to 9 at night, when animals are most active; use your high beams as much as possible at night.

If you are going to hit an animal, don’t swerve. Swerving can cause you to lose control and drive off the road or into oncoming traffic.