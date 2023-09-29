Meteorologist Jim Peterson leaving on-air role at ABC 6 after 12 years

(ABC 6 News) – A staple of the weekday ABC 6 Good Morning show for over a decade is leaving his on-air roll as Morning and Daytime meteorologist.

Jim Peterson, is transitioning from on-air to a behind the scenes position and will be part of the ABC 6 sales and marketing team.

In his 12 years as an on-air meteorologist, Jim has covered every shift, and every kind of weather Mother Nature has thrown throughout southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa, from the historic blizzard of February 22-24, 2019, to the even more historic December tornadoes in 2021.

Jim also had the pleasure and opportunity to meet many members of the community and visit schools in the Weather First area with the ABC 6 Weather Lab.

Jim’s decision to leave his on-air role was his choice, and while a tough one, it also opens up a better schedule for him and his family.

We thank Jim for his dedication to the weather team and to serving all the communities in the Weather First area, and look forward to seeing him strive for greatness in his new role.

Jim’s last day on-air is Friday, Sept. 29.