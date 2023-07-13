MercyOne announces new Chief Operations Officer at North Iowa

(ABC 6 News) – MercyOne announced its new Chief Operations Officer for its MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Chad Boore, will take on the role. Boore will be responsible for leading and achieving operating goals and performance plans and ensuring strategic implementation. He will work in a dyad leadership model with Paul Manternach, MD, Chief Medical Officer for MercyOne North Iowa.

Boore has more than 20 years of experience in health care and comes to MercyOne from OSF Healthcare in Peoria, Illinois.

Boore holds a bachelor’s degree from Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri, and an MBA from the University of New Orleans.