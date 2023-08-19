Med City Arts festival showcases many cultures

(ABC Six News) – The free Med City Art Festival was back at Peace Plaza for its sixth year on Friday.

It provided interactive art, free classes, multicultural performances, music and a puppet show.

Organizers expected to get a lot of excitement from The Med City’s artwork downtown.

They see it as a connection between the artistic community and the public.



“We have people from Minneapolis, Zumbrota, all kind of different towns around. Every year we try to reach more and with the multicultural stage we try to be more inclusive,” Med City Art Festival Executive Director Ivete Martinez said.