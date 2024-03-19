Measles on the rise, four confirmed cases in Minnesota

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – The CDC is issuing a health alert as measles cases rise across the country, including right here in Minnesota.

So far in Minnesota, four confirmed cases of the highly contagious virus have occurred in 2024. In 2023, zero cases were reported.

Nationwide, 58 cases have been reported.