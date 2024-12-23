MCPD met with Wisconsin law enforcement about dismissed Jodi Huisentruit suspect

(ABC 6 News) – Investigative organization FindJodi reports that Mason City police met with Wisconsin law enforcement last week to discuss a deceased murder suspect– Christopher Revak — in connection with the disappearance of Jodi Huisentruit.

Revak was previously dismissed as a suspect in Huisentruit’s case, but was linked to two other cases in the Midwest.

No date has been set for a followup meeting between the Wisconsin and Iowa investigators, FindJodi reported.

Anyone with any information on Jodi’s case should contact the Mason City Police Department at (641) 421-3636 or email Iowa DCI Special Agent Ryan Herman at rherman@dps.state.ia.us.