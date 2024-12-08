FindJodi asks for donations to continue search for missing Iowa news anchor

(ABC 6 News) – The organization FindJodi, Inc., a group dedicated to solving the disappearance of Mason City news anchor Jodi Huisentruit, is asking for support to continue its work.

FindJodi has worked since 2003 to investigate leads and raise public awareness about Huisentruit’s disappearance.

Huisentruit went missing on June 27, 1995, while on her way to work in the morning. Police concluded, due to evidence collected at the scene, Huisentruit had been abducted. She has not been seen since.

On Friday, the organization posted to its website that funds are critically low and outside support is needed to keep the search going. FindJodi is a 100% donation-funded non-profit organization, though it has relied on the funds of its own members in the past to cover expenses.

The organization says donations directly support ongoing advocacy efforts, including the costs associated with its public awareness campaign, such as a billboard in Mason City, and maintaining a comprehensive website that serves as a central hub for information and tips. It also helps with travel costs, court record fees, software subscriptions and more.

You can donate to FindJodi here.

On Saturday, Huisentruit’s family created a new Facebook page called Jodi’s Hope. It is a place for her family to share information and connect with others interested in her case. Huisentruit’s family hopes it can help take back the narrative and focus more on who she was, rather than what happened to her.

The Facebook page will also try to shine light on other missing persons cases that haven’t received as much attention as Huisentruit’s.

Anyone with information on Huisentruit’s case is encouraged to contact the Mason City Police Department at (641) 421-3636 and DCI Special Agent Ryan Herman at rherman@dps.state.ia.us.