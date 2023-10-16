McDonald’s fundraising for Century High School’s resource room this Tuesday

(ABC 6 News) – McDonald’s is raising money to benefit Rochester’s Century High School student resource room this Tuesday.

According to Century High School officials, 20% of sales at McDonald’s at the 2180 Wheelock Drive NE location on Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. will go towards the ‘Save our Students’ Resource Room at the school.

Parents in the district say the SOS Resource Room is a food and clothing pantry for students and families. The room is stocked with clothing, food, personal items, school supplies, and more for students to utilize when needed.