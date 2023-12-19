Mayo Clinic sets goal of 500 Donations in five days

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – In Rochester, the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program is looking to collect 500 blood donations in five days.

According to the Mayo Clinic, blood banks generally see a dip in donations around the holidays because blood donors are busy traveling.

As the nation experiences a blood shortage, even short interruptions can have widespread effects.

“We have collaborations with the major blood donating um agencies across the nation and they do help supplement our needs,” said Dr. Justin Juskewitch, the associate medical director for the Blood Donor Program. “But for every additional blood product that we need to request in from those sources, it’s one less bullet product that becomes available for all of the other hospitals nationwide.”

If you want to donate, call the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program to at 507-284-4475 or email at donateblood@mayo.edu to set up an appointment.