Mayo Civic Center announces sensory kit program for future events

(ABC 6 News) – On Dec. 7, 2023, the Mayo Civic Center announced it will offer free sensory-processing tools during events to make events more accessible to persons with sensory issues.

The sensory kits carry noise-cancelling headphones, “feels card” to communicate emotions and multiple fidget tools. According to a release from the Mayo Civic Center, the items offer options for guests to “feel less overwhelmed if they experience sensory overload during an event.”

“Large events like concerts, athletics and conventions often have loud noises or bright lights, which can be a barrier to individuals with sensory challenges,” said Joe Ward, president of Experience Rochester and Mayo Civic Center. “These kits create a sensory-inclusive environment and will allow more guests and their families to have a positive and comfortable experience at Mayo Civic Center.”

The kits are the result of a collaborative effort with the Autism Society of Minnesota and Rochester Autism Resource Guide.

The sensory kits aim to alleviate stress of people with autism, PTSD or similar conditions that experiences sensory issues.

Kits will be available on a first-come basis at the Civic Center’s security desk on the second floor of the building.

To check out a kit, an individual or caregiver must leave an ID with security staff. IDs will be returned after the checked out sensory kit returns to the security desk.

According to Mayo Civic Center, sensory kits are sanitized between uses.