Massive fire spotted in Albert Lea Sunday morning

(ABC 6 News) – A massive fire has been spotted in Albert Lea early Sunday morning, with fire crews saying first responders have been battling the blaze for hours.

Preliminary reports indicate the fire is located at the I-90 Reprocessing LLC facility; however, there has not been an official confirmation from the fire department at this time.

Damage estimates are unknown.

ABC 6 News crews are on their way to obtain more details.

This is a developing story and ABC 6 News is working to learn more information.