Mason City School Board approves budget for 2024-2025 school year

(ABC 6 News) – Mason City school board members faced the question of how to balance the 2024-2025 budget while confronting rising costs and decreasing available funds.

How much money the district is allowed to spend depends on how many students are enrolled. However, the number of enrolled students is projected to shrink by 1.6% in the upcoming school year.

Additionally, the amount of money coming out of your paycheck will also decrease.

“Depending on the money that we have in reserves, and the amount that we’re able to actually spend based on enrollment, that difference tells us how much we’re allowed to levy in terms of property taxes,” said Bridgette Exman-Dunn, the Assistant Superintendent of the Mason City School District.

Mason City does have $12 million left over in reserves from the 2023-2024 school year.

“We know that one of the areas that we’re going to have to take out of that savings is our special ed balance,” said Exman-Dunn. “We actually spend more to educate our students with disabilities than the money that we receive from the state to educate.”

Although residents will pay less to support the district, MCPS will still be able to support all of its personnel and operations.

The total operating cost approved for the 2024-2025 school year sits just above $67 million.