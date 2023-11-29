Mason City man arrested, charged with stabbing roommate

(ABC 6 News) – A Mason City man faces a charge of felony willful injury — causing serious injury after a stabbing Tuesday.

Felix Martinez Hernandez, 30, was taken into custody and charged Wednesday, Nov. 29, with stabbing his roommate in the stomach.

According to court documents, Hernandez was taken into custody at his resident on North Jefferson Avenue and 2nd Street NW.

Police claim the incident took place around 11 p.m. Nov. 28.

Court documents list “admissions/statements” as the evidence for Hernandez’s incarceration.

His preliminary Cerro Gordo court hearing is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Dec. 8.