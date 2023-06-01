Man wanted in fatal shooting arrested by U.S. Marshals in Mason City

(ABC 6 News) – A man wanted by law enforcement in a fatal shooting of a Dubuque, Iowa man in February, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals in Mason City on Wednesday.

Police said 27-year-old Kenneth D. Reed, of Indianapolis, Indiana was arrested in connection to this case.

Reed is charged with first-degree murder, and first-degree robbery in the shooting death of 31-year-old Lonnie E. Burns, of Dubuque.

On February 7th, 2023, police responded to a report of shots fired in Dubuque. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Burns suffering from gunshot wounds. First responders transported him to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

An initial investigation revealed that there was a disturbance involving multiple people in the area when a gun became involved and shots were fired. Police say participants fled the area on foot in several directions following the incident.

Reed is one of six people who have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery from the incident.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are still possible.

Reed is in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $1 million bond.