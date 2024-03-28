Man serving life sentence appears in child murder case

(ABC 6 News) – A man sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Milwaukee woman appeared in Mower County Court Thursday on a charge of murdering their 2-year-old daughter.

Dariaz Higgins, 39, was transferred to the Mower County Jail Wednesday to appear on a charge of 2nd-degree murder–without intent, while committing a felony after allegedly killing 2-year-old Noelani Robinson at the Rodeway Inn Motel in Austin.

Higgins is currently serving a life sentence at the Waupun Correctional Institute in Wisconsin.

According to court documents, on March 11, 2019, the Milwaukee Police Department issued an Amber Alert for Noelani Robinson.

Two days later, Milwaukee police arrested Higgins on suspicion of murdering Sierra Robinson, Noelani’s mother.

Two days after that, a passer-by discovered Noelani Robinsons’ body wrapped in a blanket, in a ditch near Highways 218 and 30, Steele County.

According to court documents, Higgins and Noelani Robinson had been staying in the Rodeway Inn from Feb. 6-March 10, 2019.

Higgins allegedly told law enforcement that Robinson had fallen in the restroom and died, then he wrapped her body in blankets and left her at the motel “for a couple of days.”

Afterward, he told law enforcement he “could not travel with her” and left the body in a ditch, in blizzard conditions, on his way to Minneapolis.

The medical examiner’s office, however, allegedly determined that Robinson had died from “non-accidental blunt force trauma” from several injuries to her head, as well as blunt force injuries to her extremities.

Higgins pleaded not guilty to the murder of his daughter Thursday.

He is scheduled to appear for a second plea hearing April 3, followed by a pretrial hearing May 10 and a jury trial May 20, if the prosecution and defense do not reach an agreement.