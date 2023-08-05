Man sentenced for selling meth in Mower County

(ABC 6 News) – A man has been sentenced for selling methamphetamine in Mower County, Friday.

Shane Thomas Rose, 46, was convicted of 1st degree drugs sale of 17 grams or more of methamphetamines, which is a felony.

Rose was facing four other charges related to drug sales, but they were dismissed.

Rose will serve five years in prison at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud. He has 30 days of credit for time already served.

According to court documents, Rose was arrested back in February of 2022.