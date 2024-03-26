Man experiencing homelessness speaks out on Rochester ordinance

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – While the city believes it’s one step closer to getting to the root of the homelessness issue in Rochester, many advocates and unhoused people aren’t on board.

Some said the ordinance has many questioning where they can go. While the city finds solutions, many experiencing homelessness first-hand said they don’t want to be left behind.

It’s been one week since Rochester passed a new camping ban ordinance causing quite the controversy since council members took it to the vote.

People like Corey Jacob, who’s been homeless for eight years, said the city and county made a crucial oversight.

“They acknowledged race and veterans and the struggles and complexities they have with them, but they failed to acknowledge the largest group in the homeless population, which is people with disabilities, of some form or another.”

— RELATED: RPD proposes daytime panhandling ban to address homelessness —

This population finds shelter where they can, typically resting in things like tents, vehicles, sleeping bags: all things the city defined as ”camping” and strictly not allowed.

City leaders said those experiencing homeless are the ones they trying to help saying the ordinance is necessary.

“These are our brothers and sisters, we have to treat people with compassion, handing somebody a tent and telling them to sleep a park isn’t compassion,” Rochester Councilmember Shaun Palmer said.

— RELATED: Homeless community reacts to Rochester police recommendation of banning panhandling —

For Jacob, who’s been living out of his van, said he’d be left with no options.

“As a person with disabilities, I use three of these: which is vehicle, blanketing and cooking equipment in order to cope with my disabilities.”

— RELATED: How a homeless encampment ban could impact organizations looking to help —

While there are homeless services in Rochester, Jacob said sometimes they don’t have what he needs or they don’t provide enough, forcing Jacob and people in similar situations to go elsewhere.

He worries, under the ordinance, there would be nowhere else to go.

“Once you take the parks and the city streets away, there are no legal place left because every other place is private property.”

Anyone camping in the city may be subject to a $1,000 fine and/or 90 days in jail. Jacob hopes that when it comes to the homelessness problem in the city, those experiencing it will have a seat at the table.

“When you make a policy that directly impacts those with disability, you need to include us in the process of actually developing the services to ensure that those services can actually help us.”

The city and Olmsted County plan to meet again in August to discuss their vision to tackle homelessness.