UPDATE: Blooming Prairie traffic stop results in fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound

UPDATE: Blooming Prairie Chief Greg Skillestad confirmed with ABC 6 News that a man has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a traffic stop on Thursday.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., a Blooming Prairie police officer initiated a traffic stop on 3rd Avenue SE in Blooming Prairie, Minn. for a tail light violation. The driver immediately pulled over, and once in park, brandished a firearm and fired a single shot into his chest.

Police immediately began life-saving measures, but they were unsuccessful. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Chief Skillestad told ABC 6 News that his officer had no verbal or physical contact with the man prior to the shot being fired, adding that there is no threat to public safety.

An investigation into the circumstances of the incident remains ongoing.