Man charged with DWI, stealing boat in Albert Lea allegedly tells police he smoked meth

(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea man admits to police he smoked meth six hours before allegedly stealing a boat and fleeing from police.

Thirty-nine-year-old Donald Fort has pleaded not guilty to DWI, theft and fleeing charges.

Court documents say on June 20 a man woke up at 4:00 AM and heard his vehicle being hit in Albert Lea. He then saw it leaving with his boat attached and the boat’s lock was cut. Officers say the back of the boat was scraped along the driver’s side door and front dent causing a large dent.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle on Highway 69 and continued on County Road 46 with speeds up to 100 miles per hour with the driver trying to swing the boat from side to side to detach it from the pickup. Authorities say the vehicle stopped in the middle of the road, officers took out their guns and arrested Fort. Court documents say he told officers he owed someone $10,000 and was going to use the boat to pay them back and called the alleged theft “a crime of opportunity.”

A search warrant for Fort’s blood and urine sample was given by a judge. It’s been sent to the BCA for testing.

Damage to the victim’s vehicle is estimated to be up to $2,000.

Fort posted $50,000 bail with conditions he stay law-abiding. His next court appearance is set for October 26 and his trial is scheduled for November 13.