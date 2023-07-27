Man arrested on suspicion of threatening man with knife, domestic assault

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was taken into custody Wednesday night after allegedly telling a gas-station customer he would “gut” him with a large knife.

Erick Danielson, 30, faces recommended charges of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, threats of violence, domestic assault, 4th-degree damage to property, and disorderly conduct, according to RPD Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen, police responded to the Holiday Gas Station on 2nd Street SW at about 8:15 p.m. July 26, where numerous witnesses told officers a man matching Danielson’s description had argued with, then allegedly punched a 39-year-old woman in the face while the two were seated in a car.

A 34-year-old man seeing the alleged fight caught Danielson’s attention and told him to stop, witnesses claimed.

Police say that Danielson then exited his car, pulled a six-to-seven-inch knife from a sheath, and told the man he would “gut” him, per witness statements.

The 34-year-old man told his wife to call 9-1-1, and Danielson left, witnesses allege.

Moilanen said police found Danielson’s car in a cul-de-sac near Universal Marine and RV off Highway 14 West, conducted a traffic stop, and recovered a large knife from Danielson’s possession.

A woman in the car denied that Danielson had assaulted her, despite officers noting bruising on her face.

Danielson was arrested and taken to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.