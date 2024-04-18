Man arrested in connection with jewelry store break-in

(ABC 6 News) – A Stacy, MN man is accused of breaking into the Lasker Jewelers store on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.

Garrett Allen Dorsher, 28, was charged Thursday, April 18, with felony 2nd-degree burglary, theft, and 1st-degree damage to property.

According to court documents, police responded to the break-in at about 1:46 a.m. April 14.

Officers found that the front doors to the store were broken, a jewelry case was smashed, and there was blood on the broken case and an unbroken case nearby.

The suspect had dropped “numerous bracelets and earrings” on his way out of the store. Police recovered around $8,200 worth of jewelry from the floor and ground outside, according to court documents.

According to court documents, security footage showed a man breaking the front door, using an object to smash one case, and attempting to break the second case before fleeing.

The store’s manager allegedly described a suspicious man who’d visited the store Saturday, who had a ponytail and razor lines cut into the hair on the side of his head.

Police noted that the suspect’s hairstyle on the break-in footage matched her description.

On Wednesday, April 17, another police officer made it known that he’d arrested Dorsher at about 3:05 p.m. April 14, after he attempted to sell jewelry to people at a local tattoo shop.

Police collected around $2,600 in jewelry from Dorsher, and allegedly confirmed that the jewelry he’d tried to hock was missing from the Lasker jewelry inventory.

Dorsher’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 1.