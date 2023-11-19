Man arrested at Rochester trailer park Saturday evening for alleged assault and terroristic threats

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police surrounded a trailer park off of Marion Road Saturday evening before arresting one man.

According to RPD, officers responded to the 1200 block of Marion Road after two 911 calls were made to dispatch Saturday afternoon.

Around 6:25 p.m. an adult male was taken into custody for alleged 2nd degree assault and terroristic threats, although his name has not been released.

There were no reported injuries and RPD officers say there is no threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story and ABC 6 News will provide more information once it is available.