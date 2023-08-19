Man airlifted to hospital after allegedly causing crash in Howard County

(ABC 6 News) – One man was airlifted to the hospital Friday night after crashing into another vehicle and leaving the scene in Howard County, Iowa, according to police.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says it was notified of a motor vehicle hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Willow Avenue and 150th St. around 7 p.m.

According to the HCSO, both vehicles were heading north on Willow Avenue when one stopped for oncoming traffic. Another vehicle reportedly rear-ended the car and drove off.

Deputies on the scene found a license plate in the debris on the road and were able to locate the residence of the registered owner of the other vehicle.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found a vehicle with “heavy front end damage” parked in the driveway.

A man was found in the yard with severe trauma.

He was airlifted to Mayo Hospital in Rochester.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Officials with the HCSO say this accident is still under investigation.