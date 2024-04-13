Major grass fire closes County Road 84 south of Wabasha

(ABC 6 News) – County Road 84 is closed south of Wabasha/Kellog due to a major grass fire.

Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook, saying no one will be allowed in the area due to heavy fire and medical traffic.

All are advised to avoid the area and watch out for fire units coming in from other agencies throughout the county and western Wisconsin.

In an update, the sheriff’s office shared the evacuation was cancelled for the area, per Wabasha Fire. The West Newston area is advised to evacuate immediately due to a large grass fire.