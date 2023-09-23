Luke Bryan Farm Tour canceled due to weather

(ABC 6 News) – Saturday’s Luke Bryan Farm Tour stop in Eyota has been canceled due to weather concerns, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.

While fans are disappointed, they understand it’s all for their own safety.

“It’s a bummer, but it’s the right decision,” said Dana Allen-Tully, President of Gar-Lin Dairy Farm, where the concert was supposed to be held.

Gar-Lin Dairy hoped for rain all summer, only for it to finally come on the one day they didn’t want it.

“Being in a D3 drought for months, we certainly could use the water,” said Allen-Tully. “We’re all disappointed. I think their team is disappointed too, cause they wanted to come and do a concert for us, but it was the right decision for everybody’s safety.”

As rain started coming in the night before the concert, Luke Bryan’s team and Gar-Lin Dairy were in contact over the possibility of canceling the show.

When there were talks of severe weather, the Luke Bryan Farm Tour issued this statement:

“Eyota, MN Farm Tour, we are on site and have been working to make this show happen for tonight. Unfortunately with impending weather, we are having to make the tough decision to cancel the show. The safety of each of you is our first concern and we do not want to jeopardize that in any way. We love Farm Tour and all of you who support these shows and the American Farmer. Refunds will be available at original point of purchase.”

People came from around the state, and the nation, to see the country music superstar.

“This is an amazing thing to be a part of. Sad that it’s not happening,” said concert goer hopeful Branden Bodendorfer. He and his family were there as the tour vehicles left the venue.

Luke Bryan Farm Tour Cancelled in Eyota, MN Due to Weather – WiscoLens

“We had one semi driver pull over and give each of the kids a guitar pick. Just sad to see the event’s not taking place,” said Bodendorfer.

A bummer for the thousands hoping to be at Saturday night’s concert.

There have not yet been talks about rescheduling the Eyota tour date, but Luke Bryan will return to Minnesota in October for a concert in Saint Paul.

For additional information, ticket buyers are asked to monitor the Luke Bryan Farm Tour or Luke Bryan Facebook pages.