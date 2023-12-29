Loon restoration project to secure bird’s habitats

(ABC 6 News) – The loon is the prominent feature of the new seal design, showcasing Minnesota’s love their state bird.

And to put their money where their mouth is, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will launch what the “Loon restoration project.”

The project will combat both natural and human-based threats in order to secure loon habitats.

The project will also install artificial nesting platforms in certain locations, monitoring loon populations, project implementation and outcomes.