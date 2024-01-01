Looking back on Y2K

As we begin to welcome in a new year let’s step back in time to a new year that shook the entire world.

(ABC 6 News) – As we begin to welcome in a new year let’s step back in time to a new year that shook the entire world.

I’m talking about going from 1999 to 2000, also known as Y2K.

It refers to a potential problem for computer calendar systems.

Many programs represented the year with only the last two digits, making the year 2000 indistinguishable from 1900.

“This would affect all sorts of different computer systems, airline booking tickets, bank financial systems, and all these different government systems too,” collections manager at the History Center of Olmsted County Jenna Collins said.

Of course there was nothing to worry about many years later, but it’s always fun to look back on this phenomenon that had many on edge.

The History Center of Olmsted County had some Y2K artifacts of their own.

Including a Y2K bug plush and a Y2K citizen’s action guide from 1998.