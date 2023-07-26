Longfellow Elementary opens its doors for a new school year

(ABC 6 News) – Many are a few weeks out from the first day of school but that isn’t the case for students at Longfellow Elementary.

First through fifth graders were all smiles Wednesday morning as they got dropped off for their first day. Last year was the first year for the new Longfellow building. Featuring a new playground, solar panels, and collaborative learning spaces.

“We’re really excited to be implementing something we’re calling “Longfellow Leaders” this year. In which we will be having buddy classrooms with different grade levels where we will all gather on a regular basis to grow our positive relationships and just have some really unique learning experiences. So we’re really excited to stay connected as a community,” said Amy Adams, Principal at Longfellow Elementary.

The school runs on a 45/15 structure. Meaning students go to class for 45-day blocks and then they will get three-week long breaks.