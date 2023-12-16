Wrestlers prep for WWE’s Live Holiday Tour in Rochester Sunday

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Tis the season and some wait all year for the WWE Live Holiday tour.

It’s back at the Mayo Civic Center this Sunday, and will feature a number of names including the British professional wrestling tag team, Pretty Deadly.

“The great thing about the live events here in WWE, is it’s different from the TV product you get. With TV, it’s very serious. Everyone’s kind of got like a mission statement you know? We’re trying to do this for this. But with the live events, it’s a bit more free. So I think we’re going to bring all the presents, all the gifts, a sack,” Kit Wilson, one part of the duo said before his partner, Elton Prince chimed in:

“A sack of shenanigans to the holiday tour. That’s the statement right there.”

Nia Jax will be up against Raquel Rodriguez. The two, facing off against each other just last month. Jax is more than ready for this weekend.

“It brings something else out of me that I haven’t seen before. So I’m excited to show people on the tour what two big, ‘haas’ girls can do. We’re both six feet tall. We’re not tiny little ones. We’re two big girls and we’re very strong. So it’s a different feel when that bell rings and we go at each other.”

The show begins at 7 p.m. at the Mayo Civic Center. Limited tickets are still available.