The Price is Right LIVE coming to Rochester this fall

(ABC 6 News) – The Price is Right LIVE™ will be coming to Mayo Civic Center in Rochester this October.

The show is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10:00 a.m. at the Mayo Civic Center Box Office and online, HERE.

The Price Is Right Live™ is a sellout interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to “Come On Down” and play classic games made famous by the iconic network television show, The Price is Right™.

Contestants can win cash, sought-after appliances, epic vacations and, of course, a brand-new car by playing favorites like Plinko™, Cliffhangers™, The Big Wheel™ and the fantastic Showcase!

Showing to sold-out audiences for over two decades and counting, The Price Is Right Live™ has given away over 15 million dollars in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.

The Price is Right™ remains network television’s #1 daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history.