SPARK moves ‘Movie in the Park’ to Thursday

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Children’s Museum and interactive center SPARK will now present their free Movie in the Park night on Thursday, August 24th.

This year, SPARK will be showing ‘Rookie of the Year’ at Mayo Field. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. The first 100 families through the door will receive a SPARK goodie bag filled with surprises and coupons.

Guest can bring chairs, blankets and mats, to comfortably relax and watch the kids’ baseball classic for the same field the Rochester Honkers play ball. Concessions will be open until showtime. ‘Rookie of the Year’ will start at around 8:15 p.m.

SPARK originally scheduled the film for Tuesday, August 22nd.