Sarah Petersen appears in court today

ABC 6 NEWS — Sarah Petersen, the second person charged in a Fillmore County buggy crash that killed two children, will be making her first appearance in court today.

Peterson has been charged with a total of 16 felonies, including four charges of taking responsibility for a criminal act.

The court documents allege, as did Fillmore County search warrants last year, that Petersen’s twin sister, Samantha Jo Petersen, caused the crash on County Road 1 in rural Stewartville, then called her twin sister to assume responsibility, as Samantha Petersen had allegedly taken methamphetamine before driving.

Sarah Petersen’s appearance is scheduled for March 28 at 10:45 A.M., while Samantha’s next appearance in court is set for June 3.