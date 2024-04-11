RPD announces dates for Safe City Nights
(ABC 6 News) – The dates are out for the Rochester Police Department’s summer of Safe City Nights, promoting community and safe connections between neighbors and first responders.
For the 2024 summer, there will six gathering from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- June 11 at Gibbs Elementary
- June 25 at Franklin Elementary
- July 9 at Jefferson Elementary
- July 23 at Bishop Elementary
- August 13 at Longfellow Elementary
- August 27 at Watson Field
The events will feature free food, K9 team demonstrations, a DJ, scavenger hunts and giveaways.