RPD announces dates for Safe City Nights

(ABC 6 News) – The dates are out for the Rochester Police Department’s summer of Safe City Nights, promoting community and safe connections between neighbors and first responders.

For the 2024 summer, there will six gathering from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

June 11 at Gibbs Elementary

June 25 at Franklin Elementary

July 9 at Jefferson Elementary

July 23 at Bishop Elementary

August 13 at Longfellow Elementary

August 27 at Watson Field

The events will feature free food, K9 team demonstrations, a DJ, scavenger hunts and giveaways.