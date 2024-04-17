Rochester Exchange Club puts focus on child abuse prevention

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Rochester Exchange Club is focusing on bringing awareness to the issue.

Each week this month, four women in the community will share their journeys.

The club’s mission is to make the community a better place with a focus on its national program, The Prevention of Child Abuse.

“There’s not enough said about it. It’s still one of those things that children should be seen and not heard. We are the voice for the child that doesn’t have a voice. That’s really big for me. Because we’re the adults, we’re supposed to protect them. There’s just not enough awareness. No one wants to talk about it,” said Sherry Irvin, a member of the club’s board of directors.

The club’s board directors say you can donate to local clothing and food drives to help.

If you see a child who might be suffering, they say to contact your county.