Public meeting on Hwy 63, Co. Rd. 112 roundabout project to be held Sept. 12

(ABC 6 News) – The public is invited to attend a meeting to learn more about plans for a new roundabout at the intersection of Hwy 63 and Olmsted Co. Rd. 112, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

The meeting will be held in person from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at the Cascade Township Hall, located at 2025 75th St. NE, in Rochester.

Attendees will learn about the project and provide feedback on potential issues or concerns that the project team should know about during project planning.

MnDOT along with Olmsted County is planning to build a roundabout at the intersection of Co. Rd. 112 and Hwy 63, near Rochester.

MnDOT says with limited gaps in traffic to cross the intersection and increased traffic volume, drivers are exhibiting impatient behavior that has led to a sustained history of crashes. This project will help to reduce crashes and improve driver safety by regulating traffic flow.

To learn more about the project, visit the MnDOT project website, HERE.