Over 100 books donated to Family Service Rochester

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – More than 100 books were donated to Family Service Rochester on Wednesday. A non-profit providing mental health and stability services to those across our area.

The books were donated by the Healing Chapters Foundation, which received a grant from Gillette Pepsi Company (GPC) to help provide books to kids of all ages struggling with mental or physical illness. The hope is that books can not only provide entertainment but also help contribute to healing and be a source of comfort.

“We came up with this model to work with folks like Family Service Rochester who have a direct contact with those kids and distribute the books on our behalf,” said Mark Even, the Founder and President of the Healing Chapters Foundation.

“At the end, we’re both interested in kids in our community doing well emotionally, physically, etc. and so if a book can be part of that process we think that’s a great opportunity for the kids that we serve,” Scott Maloney, the Executive Director of Family Service Rochester added.

Family Service Rochester says it plans to give out books as soon as possible.