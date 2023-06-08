Comedian Jeff Dunham coming to Rochester this fall

(ABC 6 News) – Comedian Jeff Dunham is bringing his “Still Not Canceled” tour to Rochester this fall.

The show is scheduled to take place at Mayo Civic Center on Thursday, September 21 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Monday, June 12 at 10:00 a.m. at the Mayo Civic Center box office or online, HERE. Ticket prices are $55.50 plus fees.

Dunham has has 11 record-breaking comedy specials to his credit and holds four of the top-five, highest-rated programs on Comedy Central.

Dunham has completed 9 international tours, with shows in more than 20 countries, including arenas in Canada, U.K., Switzerland, Holland, Belgium, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, France, Australia, New Zealand, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Malaysia, Singapore and South Africa (where he is the highest-selling international comedian).

For more information, CLICK HERE.