Cerro Gordo Sheriff’s Office investigating non-fatal crash

ABC 6 NEWS — The Cerro Gordo Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that led to a non-fatal, single-vehicle crash on Monday night in Clear Lake.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, at 9:47 P.M. on Monday, April 8, a sheriff’s deputy observed a Ford Explorer, “driving at a high rate of speed.” When the deputy attempted to make a traffic stop the driver, “lost control and rolled the vehicle into the marsh area at the intersection of Southshore Drive and 235th Street.”

The report says the driver, 48-year-old Norman Coles, had to be extracted from the vehicle, which had rolled on its side. He was transported to Mercy One hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Cerro Gordo Sheriff’s Office says this incident is still under investigation, and that charges are pending. They do believe that alcohol was involved in this incident.

The Clear Lake Fire Department and the Iowa State Patrol also assisted at the scene.