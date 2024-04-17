Cascade Creek seniors get crafty for a purpose

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – On Wednesday, seniors at Cascade Creek Memory Care in Rochester had a chance to get a little crafty as they created mosaic sun catchers.

Tiffany Bell, the life engagement director at the facility says engaging activities are a way to help those in memory care.

Not only does it help them stay engaged and entertained, but it helps them to connect with their families.

“Creativity is so important. And whether somebody was creative all their life and did these pursuits all their life, we have some of those who are here that loved to do that. And maybe it’s their first time, they’re just trying this. These new connections, they’re really what, kind of, sparks the brain and still kind of gets those neuro pathways moving and that’s what we’re looking to do,” said Bell.

It wasn’t just seniors who got to make the sun catchers. Family, friends, and even nurses joined in on the fun.