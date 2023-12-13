“A Christmas Carol” prepares for its last run of shows in Albert Lea

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – It’s a story many of us have heard, “A Christmas Carol.” Maybe you’ve seen a movie version or a stage version. If you haven’t, Albert Lea Community Theatre is finishing up its production this weekend.

This is the fourth time director Glen Parsons has been involved with the show. He’s played the lead character of Scrooge multiple times while also directing the show. This time, he’s just directing. Helping the next generation of actors young and old.

“I see so much growth in the characters from the first rehearsals to now. Now, these people, the actors have taken their roles and really are these characters,” said Parsons.

“They own their parts which is great. I’ve kind of given them whatever I can as a director but they are giving back to the audience from their own hearts and it’s beautiful to see.”

As the audience watches Scrooge have a change of heart, the actor who plays him says second changes are what the show is all about.

“It’s literally a story of second chances. Of realizing that life is finite and all of us can do better than we’re doing right now, more than less likely. I mean, unless, you’re a saint or something,” said James Zschunke, the actor who plays Scrooge.

“All of us can do better to keep that Christmas spirit with us the entire year.”

The show starts its final run Wednesday night at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center and runs through Saturday night. Ticket information can be found, here.