10 residents displaced from early morning fire at Meadow Park Apartments

ABC 6 News – Early Wednesday morning, the Rochester Fire Department responded to a “major fire” at the Meadow Park Apartments.

The fire took place on the third floor of the building, where RFD said they extinguished the flames.

The fire was contained to a single apartment. RFD ventilated the building but two apartment units remain unfit for living.

RFD reported no significant injuries, but stated that 10 residents have been displaced from the two apartment units. The American Red Cross is assisting those individuals to find temporary housing and other needs.