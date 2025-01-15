Local DFL leaders speak out after no-show at first day of legislative session

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Since DFL leaders weren’t at the capital on Tuesday, they spent the day instead touring the Olmsted County Waste to Energy Facility.

House Democrats emphasized that it was a very sad day for the state, even saying it can be called Minnesota’s own version of January 6.

Each member in attendance saying they didn’t feel it would be right to be in attendance as a result. This coming after DFL House members say their republican colleagues are attempting an illegitimate power grab as a result of a house DFL-er being disqualified from holding his seat.

“We do not want to move forward in a Minnesota, where any caucus can simply refuse to seat a member, based on their own desire. That is not a Minnesota that we think should exist, and that is why we denied quorum,” said Rep. Andy Smith, DFL of Rochester.

Rep. Tina Liebling, another DFL member, saying there are important project that need to be worked on, like the work to bring the materials recovery facility to Olmsted County, sending a message to Republicans to get on board.

“We have a lot important things to do like this project here. We’d really like to get the bonding dollars for this project and get it moving forward. So that’s my message to Republicans. Stop playing games, share power, and let’s get to work,” Liebling said.

DFL leaders say they will continue to not attend quorum every morning until a power sharing agreement is officially reached in the Minnesota house.