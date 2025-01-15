Minnesota House drama unfolds on day one as DFL members boycott legislative session

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – After failing to come up with a power-sharing agreement, DFL House members say their Republican colleagues are attempting an illegitimate power grab and are voicing their disapproval by abstaining from showing up to work.

What had been a 67-67 tie following the November election became 67-66 in favor of Republicans after a House DFLer in District 40B was disqualified from holding his seat.

Now, as Republicans shift gears from sharing power to claiming power, the DFL has opted not to take part until the final seat is settled, drawing criticism from some of their counterparts.

“I wouldn’t be a happy camper either if I was in their shoes and the situation they put themselves in, but they did,” said Rep. Peggy Bennett, 23A (R). “And so at this point, we have the majority and we will act as a majority as we should.”

“Actions have consequences,” said Rep. Steven Jacob, 20B (R). “We’re not responsible for what the Democrats did or how they lost that seat and what might happen with that seat in the future.”

Despite the absence of Democrats on the House floor, business did move forward as Republicans elected Rep. Lisa Demuth, 13A (R) as the new House Speaker.

They also began laying the foundations of their priorities for the session.

Locally, those focuses include education and healthcare, and public works and safety projects in their home districts.

The final seat in the House will be determined by a special election January 28, and is likely to bring the chamber back to an even split.

How that will impact the actions taken by Republicans on day one will likely play out in the courts.