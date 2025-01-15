Rochester DFLers tour Waste-to-Energy Facility

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Instead of spending Tuesday on the Minnesota House floor, the Rochester DFL delegation skipped day one of the session and toured the Olmsted Waste-to-Energy Facility.

Facility leaders are asking for state dollars to pay for a materials recovery facility. This could provide more recycling and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

It would be the only facility of its kind in southeastern Minnesota.

“This is something I’m really excited about because it also benefits all of southeastern MN. Because just like we are driving stuff up to the Twin Cites, so is Mower County, so is Dodge County, so is all of southeastern Minnesota. And with the growth of our region we cannot continue to do nothing,” said Rep. Kim Hicks.

The facility’s price tag sits at about $55 million.