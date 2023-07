(ABC 6 News) – Saturday, the Drifters Car Club hosted a car show at the History Center of Olmsted County to raise money for local charities.

From old school hot rods to some modern muscle cars, a number of vehicles were on display.

The club is raising money for charities like Channel One Food Bank, the History Center, the Salvation Army among others.

Last year, the club raised around $11,000 for local charities.