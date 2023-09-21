Limited number of Twins single-game tickets for potential Wild Card series to go on sale Friday

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Twins are getting closer to clinching a spot in the postseason.

The Twins have a magic number of one to clinch the American League Central Division title and a berth into the postseason. The Twins have a scheduled off day on Thursday, yet still could clinch the division title if the Cleveland Guardians lose against the Baltimore Orioles.

The club announced that a limited number of single-game tickets for a potential Wild Card series at Target Field from Oct. 3-5, will go on sale to the public on Friday, Sept. 22 at 10:00 a.m. They will be available for purchase exclusively HERE.

Should the Twins win the American League Central Division and maintain their current standing as the third seed for the playoffs, they will open the postseason by hosting the entire best-of-three Wild Card Series at Target Field. Game 1 is scheduled for Tuesday, October 3; Game 2 is set for Wednesday, October 4; and Game 3, if necessary, would be played Thursday, October 5.

If the Twins were to secure the American League’s second seed, the club would advance directly to the American League Division Series and host up to three games.

For more information on Twins Postseason tickets, as well as the complete 2023 Major League Baseball Postseason format and schedule, CLICK HERE.